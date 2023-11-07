American Couple’s Plan To Name Their Son ‘Brisbane’ Shocks Aussies

Yes. That Brisbane. The one in Queensland.

American influencers Rachel and Jordan Flom shared the news on social media, with Dad Jordan saying the inspiration for the name Brisbane came to him because he spent six months living in the capital city of the Sunshine State.

Having shared the news on social media, the internet’s reaction was swift and let’s say…not exactly complimentary.

One user suggested, “You should name your next kid Ipswich,”.

Another commented, “These are my kids, Brisbane, Caboolture and Mackay.”

Still, the couple defended the name, explaining: “The meaning of Brisbane ... we looked it up after we locked in the name, and the meaning of Brisbane is ‘breaking of bones. Which means he might be a sports player.”

Sure, that or he’s destined to fall off a Lime scooter, which is presumably where Jordan’s parents got the inspiration for his name.

For one, we’re hoping Queenslanders don’t take any inspiration from this. The last thing we need is a Brisbane couple to name their twins “New York, New York”.