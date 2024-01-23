American Comedian Natasha Leggero Explains Why She Went Topless During Gig

After opening act Bert Kreischer performed shirtless, she decided to take her top off.

Her question to the audience was, "if the boys can do it, why can't the girls?"

As she began taking off her clothes, Kreischer yelled "Holy sh*t" from the crowd.

"Oh my god. The f**king best," he said.

After the gig, Leggero was spotted by paparazzi at the Pasadena Playhouse in California, and told them she was "trying to make a point".

She also shared the footage, although she initially said she wouldn't be.

"Full uncut video for all the women and gay men (Straight boys and my nanny please don't watch)," the post was captioned.

"Wasn't going to post this but just signed a massive development deal with TMZ."