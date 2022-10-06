The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

American Columnist Believes Adults Should Never Give Kids High Fives

American Columnist Believes Adults Should Never Give Kids High Fives

In news that is going to give childless uncles no moves when talking awkwardly with their nieces and nephews, one American columnist believes that adults shouldn't give High Fives to children.

John Rosemound, writer for the Omaha World-Herald, and possibly a man who makes Steve Price look like a ray of sunshine, has penned a new opinion piece suggesting that children need to show "respect for adults" and high-fiving is something that a peer should only do.

In Mr Rosemound's world, a peer is also someone who is over 21, emancipated, employed and paying their own way.

While this could all just be a ploy to drum up some publicity for John Rosemound's current tour of the US, where he is holding seminars on parenting, his claims state that "boundaries are essential to kids' proper functioning."

Other "tips" on parenting/making sure no child ever knocks on his door this Halloween are children should never call adults by their first name, parents and children should never sleep in the same bed and kids should not have access to free money. That's right, so go tell your 2-year-old if they want dinner tonight, they need to get out of their high chair and get it themselves.

The column also stated, "Children should know their place. Adults should know their place".

"The more adults and children commingle as if they are equals, the more problematic become their relationships. And make no mistake, the happiest kids are also the most obedient. The research says so, as does one's common sense."

So no more "Up high, down low, too slow"; definitely don't get them to "Pull your finger" and don't even think about pretending to steal their nose. According to John Rosemound, kids should be left hanging, and while their arm is in the air, you may say to them, "yes, you have a question", and that question will most likely be "Why are you so mean?"

Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions
NEXT STORY

Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions

Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions

A mortgage advisor advises against using fake funny references when transferring money to friends.
Chef Goes Viral After Praising Coles For Their New “Wheely Baskets”, Only To Later Realise Her Mistake

Chef Goes Viral After Praising Coles For Their New “Wheely Baskets”, Only To Later Realise Her Mistake

A popular Sydney chef has gone viral after mistaking a shopping basket rack for a “wheely basket” at a local Coles.
The Internet Has Been Left Baffled By 162-Year-Old Painting Where A Woman Appears To Be Holding A Smartphone

The Internet Has Been Left Baffled By 162-Year-Old Painting Where A Woman Appears To Be Holding A Smartphone

A famous painting from 1860 has left the internet confused after many believe the woman portrayed in the artwork is holding an object that looks eerily like a smartphone.
Google Trends Show Aussies Want To Know About Time Travel, Covid And When Will The Rain Stop

Google Trends Show Aussies Want To Know About Time Travel, Covid And When Will The Rain Stop

Google has released the things Australians have been searching for the past 20 years, and it turns out we can't get enough of COVID news, weather forecasts and tips on how to cook a Tomahawk steak.
Sydney On Track For Wettest Year On Record As NSW Prepares For More Flooding

Sydney On Track For Wettest Year On Record As NSW Prepares For More Flooding

Large parts of western New South Wales are on flood alert, while Sydney is on the cusp of recording its wettest year on record.