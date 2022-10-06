American Columnist Believes Adults Should Never Give Kids High Fives

John Rosemound, writer for the Omaha World-Herald, and possibly a man who makes Steve Price look like a ray of sunshine, has penned a new opinion piece suggesting that children need to show "respect for adults" and high-fiving is something that a peer should only do.

In Mr Rosemound's world, a peer is also someone who is over 21, emancipated, employed and paying their own way.

While this could all just be a ploy to drum up some publicity for John Rosemound's current tour of the US, where he is holding seminars on parenting, his claims state that "boundaries are essential to kids' proper functioning."

Other "tips" on parenting/making sure no child ever knocks on his door this Halloween are children should never call adults by their first name, parents and children should never sleep in the same bed and kids should not have access to free money. That's right, so go tell your 2-year-old if they want dinner tonight, they need to get out of their high chair and get it themselves.

The column also stated, "Children should know their place. Adults should know their place".

"The more adults and children commingle as if they are equals, the more problematic become their relationships. And make no mistake, the happiest kids are also the most obedient. The research says so, as does one's common sense."

So no more "Up high, down low, too slow"; definitely don't get them to "Pull your finger" and don't even think about pretending to steal their nose. According to John Rosemound, kids should be left hanging, and while their arm is in the air, you may say to them, "yes, you have a question", and that question will most likely be "Why are you so mean?"