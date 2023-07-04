American Amusement Park Ride Shuts Down After Visitor Spots Crack In Rollercoaster

The Fury 325 is the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America”, according to the Carowinds website. It also reaches speeds of up to 95 m/ph (152 km/h) and has its highest point at 325 feet (95 metres), followed by a “dramatic 81-degree drop.”

A Carowinds spokesperson spoke to Fox News Digital and said that the park’s maintenance team is inspecting the crack.

“Carowinds closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar,” the spokesperson said.

“The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection, and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed.

“Safety is our top priority, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process.

“As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”