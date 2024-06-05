The Project

Amazonian Tribe Gets Internet For The First Time & Gets Hooked On 'Adult Content'

While connecting to the internet in Australia can sometimes feel like a never-ending frustration, for one remote Amazonian tribe, it's gone from a dream come true into something of a nightmare.

The 2,000-member remote Marubo tribe in the Amazon is finally connected to the internet, thanks to Elon Musk's Starlink satellites.

The tribe's experience was initially positive. Musk's satellites allowing them to contact authorities in emergencies, with one tribe-member stating, "It's already saved lives". 

It also allowed members to connect with friends and family living around the world, and let young members think about the possibilities of life beyond the Amazon rainforest.

But it hasn't all been smooth sailing, with the internet connection leading to growing disconnect in the tribe, as older members grow concerned young people are becoming addicted to social media and adult-only content.

73-year-old Tsainama Marubo told The New York Times "young people have gotten lazy because of the internet" with reports some young tribesmen "just want to spend the whole afternoons on their phones". 

Others are worried about a rise in aggressive sexual behaviour, with Alfredo Marubo concerned young men were being overly influenced by adult-only material: "We're worried young people are going to want to try it".

The concerns leading the tribe to lay down some ground rules, restricting internet access to two hours in the morning, five in the evening, and all day on Sunday. 

The crackdown not enough for some who are convinced the damage may already be done, with father Kâipa Marubo expressing anxiety about his children playing violent first-person shooter games: "I'm worried that they're suddenly going to want to mimic them".

But despite the problems there are those, like activist Flora Dutra, that maintain the tribe "wanted and deserved" internet access.

Fair enough, I mean, what's life without Zoom Calls, LinkedIn notifications, and Instagram ads?

