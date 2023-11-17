The Project

Amazon To Start Selling New Cars Online, Beginning With Hyundai

If heading to a dealership to buy a car is too much effort, Amazon has you sorted.

From next year, Amazon will sell new cars online after reaching a partnership with Hyundai.

The company already has a digital showroom online for consumers to compare and research new vehicles, but from 2024, they will now be able to purchase Hyundais directly from the website.

Amazon said it will “create another way for dealers to build awareness of their selection and offer convenience to their customers”.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy added the deal with Hyundai will change “the ease with which customers can buy vehicles online”.

The announcement was made at the 2023 LA Auto Show, with the company saying other brands will join Hyundai online later in 2024.

    Move over ‘Miss Saigon’; there’s a new musical on the way, and it is exactly what we all need.
