Amazon Has Started Charging Customers For Returning Unwanted Goods

In a bid to reduce returns, Amazon has started to charge customers for returning their unwanted goods.

Previously, Amazon had a free returns policy. Customers who drop their returns off at a UPS store in the US will be charged $1.

The e-commerce giant has put these charges in place in order to reduce the costs and logistics of having items returned.

“We offer convenient, easy returns to Amazon customers, with one or more options for label-free, box-free returns a no cost,” Steve Kelly, an Amazon spokesperson, said in an email.

“We always offer a free option for customers to return their item - if a customer would prefer to return their item at a UPS Store when there is a free option closer to their delivery address, a very small amount of customers may incur a $1 fee.”

Amazon already charged customers to have the global shipping service, UPS, pick up return items from their homes and to drop off packages at a UPS Access Point.

The new system is being trialled in the US and may be rolled out worldwide.