The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Amazon Has Started Charging Customers For Returning Unwanted Goods

Amazon Has Started Charging Customers For Returning Unwanted Goods

And telling them when something is returned a lot.

In a bid to reduce returns, Amazon has started to charge customers for returning their unwanted goods.

Previously, Amazon had a free returns policy. Customers who drop their returns off at a UPS store in the US will be charged $1.

The e-commerce giant has put these charges in place in order to reduce the costs and logistics of having items returned.

“We offer convenient, easy returns to Amazon customers, with one or more options for label-free, box-free returns a no cost,” Steve Kelly, an Amazon spokesperson, said in an email.

“We always offer a free option for customers to return their item - if a customer would prefer to return their item at a UPS Store when there is a free option closer to their delivery address, a very small amount of customers may incur a $1 fee.”

Amazon already charged customers to have the global shipping service, UPS, pick up return items from their homes and to drop off packages at a UPS Access Point.

The new system is being trialled in the US and may be rolled out worldwide.

We've Found The Real-Life Snoopy Dog Stealing Everyone's Heart
NEXT STORY

We've Found The Real-Life Snoopy Dog Stealing Everyone's Heart

Advertisement

Related Articles

We've Found The Real-Life Snoopy Dog Stealing Everyone's Heart

We've Found The Real-Life Snoopy Dog Stealing Everyone's Heart

Meet Bayley, the Sheepadoodle stealing hearts for being a real-life Snoopy dog doppelganger.
There Appears To Be A Limit To How Much Soy Sauce We Can All Have Before We, Well... Die

There Appears To Be A Limit To How Much Soy Sauce We Can All Have Before We, Well... Die

Don’t worry; we’re not talking about a few extra sprinkles. We’re talking about chugging a few bottles.
Italy Can Now Fine You For Taking Selfies

Italy Can Now Fine You For Taking Selfies

It seems the world is getting over inconsiderate tourist antics.
Labor Minister's Egg Cooking TikTok Has Blown Minds and Potentially Kitchens

Labor Minister's Egg Cooking TikTok Has Blown Minds and Potentially Kitchens

If there was ever a reason we needed to give TikTok the flick, it's because Senator Helen Polley is there.
James Corden Breaks One Direction Fans' Hearts With No Reunion On The Horizon For The Late Late Show Finale

James Corden Breaks One Direction Fans' Hearts With No Reunion On The Horizon For The Late Late Show Finale

The Late Late Show with James Corden has put to bed rumours of a full One Direction reunion ahead of the show’s finale, and now we’re sad.