Amazon Accused Of Duping Millions Of People Into Prime Subscriptions Without Consent

Tech giant Amazon is being sued by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, accusing it of tricking millions of customers into subscribing to Prime.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing tech giant Amazon after what it has described as a year-long effort to enrol customers without their consent into its paid Amazon Prime subscription service, and subsequently making it difficult for them to unsubscribe.

The FTC had alleged that Amazon "knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime" through a secret project internally called "Iliad".

It's being claimed that the tech behemoth used "manipulative, coercive or deceptive user-interface designs known as 'dark patterns' to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically renewing Prime subscriptions", the FTC said.

In its complaint, the FTC claimed that company leaders slowed or rejected changes that made cancelling the subscription easier, arguing those patterns were in violation of the FTC Act and another law called the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.

Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf, a senior analyst for the Insider Intelligence market research firm, said the FTC was "making an example of Amazon", according to ABC.

"But it's quite common for companies to make it more difficult to cancel an account than it is to create one," she added.

"Amazon's market power might work against it in this instance, as the FTC won't have a hard time proving that consumers are, indeed, harmed if Amazon impedes their ability to exercise their choice to cancel their Prime membership."

In a statement, Amazon labelled the claims "false on the facts and the law".

"The truth is that customers love Prime, and by design, we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership," the statement said.

