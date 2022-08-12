Almost Half Of All Teenagers Use The Internet “Constantly” With Facebook Dropping In Popularity And TikTok Soaring

A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found of 1,316 U.S based teenagers found almost half of them use the internet “almost constantly” throughout their day.

The percentage of teens who reported a near constant level of online presence increased a large amount since the same survey conducted in 2015. The 2015 survey revealed only a quarter of teens reported that level of internet use.

The survey found that the social media platforms most frequently used by teens are changing as well, with video-focused platforms like YouTube and TikTok leading in popularity.

Previously, Facebook was a dominant social media platform for youths, however now it is not.

Only 32% of US teens ages 13 to 17 say they now use Facebook. That's down from the 71% of teens who said they used Facebook in a Pew survey conducted between 2014 and 2015.