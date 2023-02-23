The Project

Almost 40 Per Cent Of Time Spent On Chores Could Be Automated By 2033, New Study Finds

No one likes spending time on household chores and experts believe that within the next 10 years, almost 40 per cent of our time spent cleaning could be automated.

In a recent study led by the University of Oxford and Japan's Ochanomizu University, researchers analysed various household tasks to determine what chores would most likely be the most automated.

"If robots will take our jobs, will they at least also take out the trash for us?" the researchers asked.

Amongst the tasks analysed, time dedicated to grocery shopping was found to be the most automatable, with ironing, washing up and cooking also featuring.

Researchers also found that 28 per cent of care work is predicted to be automated in the future, and estimate that time spent in this area could fall by almost 60 per cent, with freed-up time spent on leisure activities.

“Our research suggests, on average, around 39 per cent of our time spent on domestic work can be automated in the next 10 years,” Dr Lulu Shi, a postdoctoral researcher with the Oxford Internet Institute, explained.

“The degree of automation varies substantially across different types of work. However, only 28 per cent of care work, including activities such as teaching your child, accompanying your child, or taking care of an older family member, is predicted to be automated.

“Yet 44 per cent of housework, including cooking, cleaning, and shopping, are expected to be automatable.”

Would you like to see more household chores automated in the future?

