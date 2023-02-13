Almost 20,000 Refugees Will Be Eligible To Apply For Permanent Residency After Being Kept ‘In Limbo’

The Albanese government on Monday announced 19,000 people who hold temporary protection visas or safe haven enterprise visas, can apply online for permanent visas from late March.

Only asylum seekers who entered Australia before Operation Sovereign Borders began in 2013 are eligible to apply.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles made the announcement on Sunday night.

“TPV and SHEV holders work, pay taxes, start businesses, employ Australians and build lives in our communities - often in rural and regional areas,” Giles stated.

“Without permanent visas, however, they’ve been unable to get a loan to buy a house, build their businesses or pursue further education.”

“It makes no sense, economically or socially, to keep them in limbo.”

The Labor government has reaffirmed that they are committed to Operation Sovereign Borders, with Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil stating, “Let me be crystal clear, if you try to enter Australia without a valid visa, you will be turned back or returned to your port of origin.”

“There is zero chance of settling in Australia under Operation Sovereign Borders.”

“The Australian Defence Force and Australian Border Force are patrolling our waters to intercept and return any boats that try to enter.”