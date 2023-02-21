Alligator Found In A New York City Park Has Been Taken To The Bronx Zoo

A four-foot alligator was discovered at a Brooklyn park on Sunday and has since been taken to Bronx Zoo for, well who cares, it’s at the zoo now and not in the park and that’s the most important thing here.

A four-foot alligator. That’s not a description of how many limbs he had. That’s the length of him from his tail all the way up to the tip of his head where he keeps his 80 razor-sharp not-for-park teeth.

Park officials told PIX11 that the reptile was in poor health and that it was likely an unwanted pet.

An unwanted pet. All pet alligators should be unwanted pets. Who’s keeping these dinosaurs as pets? Your pet should never be able to eat you.

The poor thing though was apparently very sluggish, which would be because of the cold temperatures in New York, currently the lowest being around 6 degrees.

“Parks are not suitable homes for animals not indigenous to those parks – domesticated or otherwise,” a parks spokesperson told PIX11. “In addition to the potential danger to park-goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality.”

It’s not the first time an alligator has been spotted in New York, the unlikeliest of places for them, sightings go back to the 1930s and authorities rescue a handful of the lost reptiles each year.

And that, presumably, is why they call it the city that never sleeps. How can you when you’re constantly on the lookout for gators? Although it’s also called the Big Apple and there are very few reports of giant fruit sightings. None actually, I don’t think there's been any. Probably eaten by stray gators.

Image: NYC Parks