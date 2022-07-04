Allen's Searching For Lolly Testers In The Sweetest Job Ever

Allen's announced the hiring of their very own "lolly testers."

The brand put the call-out last month, and apparently, Aussies really love their confectionary.

Due to a large number of Australians attempting to sign up, Allen's confirmed they were having "technical difficulties" over the weekend when the online application form crashed - or as they call it in the biz' sugar crashed'.

Is this the perfect job in the world? Almost. Unfortunately, you don't get paid to test the lollies. You do get a huge supply of free lollies; however, if you were planning to spend your wages on confectionary anyway, you've really cut out the middle man.

Taste testers must also be over 18 – kids can't be trusted not to tantrum after their 3rd red frog.

Allen's spokeswoman Joyce Tan stated, 'It will be a combination of old favourites, so we continue to make sure people love our products, but also new products that we've put outside in the market to make sure we've hit the mark with our new ones as well.'

What a world. I'm sure the chosen testers will never have felt more alive – or as they call it in the biz, ' snakes alive'.

Applications close Friday 8 July.