Alleged Russian Spy Whale Has Been Found Dead

A Norwegian beluga whale, who was rumoured to be a Russian spy, has been found dead.

The beluga whale was first spotted in Norway, not far from Russian waters, wearing a harness, prompting rumours that he may be a spy for Moscow. Experts have said the Russian navy is known to have trained whales for military purposes.

He was quickly nicknamed Hvaldimir, a combination of the Norwegian word for whale – hval – and the first name of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Speaking with Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, marine biologist Sebastian Strand broke the news that Hvaldimir had been found dead. “Unfortunately, we found Hvaldimir floating in the sea. He has passed away, but it’s not immediately clear what the cause of death is.”

On Saturday, a father and son fishing in Risavika Bay in southern Norway spotted the beluga whale’s body floating in the water.

Hvaldimir was lifted out of the water by crane and taken to a nearby harbour, where experts will examine it. However, it’s reported that no major external injuries were visible on the animal at the time of retrieving his body. Strand has spent the past three years monitoring Hvaldimir’s adventures on behalf of the Norway-based non-profit organisation Marine Mind.

“It’s absolutely horrible,” Strand said. “He was apparently in good condition as of [Friday], so we just have to figure out what might have happened here.”

