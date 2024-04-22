Alleged Mushroom Killer Erin Patterson Asks For Hometown Trial

The 49-year-old woman faced Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court on Monday morning by video link from prison.

She is accused of killing her former in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, by feeding them a meal laced with poisonous mushrooms.

All three died in hospital days after consuming a meal at Patterson's Leongatha home in South Gippsland on July 29, 2023.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of her ex-husband Simon at the lunch and on three occasions dating back to 2021, and the attempted murder of Ms Wilkinson's husband Ian, 68.

Magistrate Tim Walsh said the regional magistrates court could not accommodate Patterson's committal hearing until next year, as it was servicing six courts out of one location.

He asked Patterson's barrister, Colin Mandy SC, if the case could be moved to Melbourne Magistrates Court or fast-tracked to the Supreme Court.

Mandy said Patterson wanted the committal to be heard at Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court.

"If it happens next year, then Ms Patterson's content to wait for that," he told the court.

"Which puts her in custody 14 or 15 months ... at the least," Walsh replied.

The defence barrister said Patterson wanted the committal to be held close to her home.

"It's not only a matter of principle, but there are also powerful reasons for the committal to take place in Ms Patterson's local community," Mandy said.

The magistrate pointed out Morwell was not her home, but Mandy said "that's close to Ms Patterson's home, in the context of regional Victoria".

"I understand your client consents ... but the delay seems to be getting a bit out there," Walsh said.

The defence have provided prosecutors with a list of anticipated witnesses to be called at the committal and Mandy said he expected the hearing will go for three weeks.

The case was adjourned to May 7, when Walsh will decide whether to move it to Melbourne.

Patterson was remanded in custody to face court by video link on that date.