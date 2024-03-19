Alleged Burglar Caught Doing Stretches On CCTV

CCTV from Phillippa’s Bakery, located in Richmond, Victoria, showed the alleged thief dressed in all black doing stretches in the car park before breaking into the building.

Police have charged a 44-year-old Richmond woman over the incident, according to 9 News.

Staff posted the video to their social media accounts, saying they were “quite surprised” when they viewed it.

“Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in. A few things were stolen, including some croissants, which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar.”