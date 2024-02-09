All The Big Moments From Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview

It was Putin's first interview with western media since his country's invasion of Ukraine.

It got off to a shaky start.

And then it got dangerously boring, as Putin offered a Russian history lesson.

You could just feel Tucker's mind starting to wander…

Anyway, Putin harked back to being dissed by the US. And he explained how then US President Clinton said yeah/nah to them joining NATO!

Oh, and also mentioned how his idea for a joint missile defence system was shot down. Putin gave no indication his invasion of Ukraine would cease. He also savagedly negged the White House.

Tucker even asked him about AI, for some reason. Yeah, it was awkward.

Matt Bevan, host of ABC's Russia If You're Listening podcast, told The Project of Putin's thought process regarding the interview, "I'm going to give a 2 hour long monologue on Russian history and everyone in America will finally understand why Ukraine needs to be invaded and why they should stop helping the American army."

When asked why he thought they chose Tucker Carlson to conduct the interview, Bevan explains "he has for a very long time been fairly anti-support for Ukraine."

"The problem with the world is there is a kebal of elite, shadowy figures controlling everything, and they are the cause of all of the world's ills."

Throughout the interview, Tucker insistently tries to get Putin to say this, with Bevan saying that Carlson was "trying to help Putin through this interview", but that Putin was "giving him nothing."

"Throughout the interview it's really unclear what Putin is willing to give up to end this war."