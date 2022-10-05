The Project

All Blue Eyed People Descended From One Person With Mutated Genes

The internet has rediscovered people with blue eyes possibly all descended from one person in Europe between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago.

Until then, everyone had brown eyes of various shades, but a gene mutation changed this.

Scientists believe this single person had a mutation of a gene called HERC2, which switches off the gene OCA2.

OCA2 determines how much brown pigment is in the eye, without it, the eye turns blue.

The reason why scientists believe all blue-eyed people are descended from one person, is because every blue-eyed person in the world has this gene mutation.

It is estimated between eight and 10 per cent of the world’s population are blue-eyed.

It is also possible for young children with blue eyes to develop brown eyes later in adulthood, as the brown pigment determined by OCA2 doesn’t develop until later in childhood.

