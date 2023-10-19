The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

All Blacks Rugby Team Lift A Land Rover After It Blocked Their Bus In Paris

All Blacks Rugby Team Lift A Land Rover After It Blocked Their Bus In Paris

The All Blacks are in Paris ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final clash with Argentina, and they are busy directing traffic. 

A video was shared on the All Blacks X account of team members lifting and moving a Land Rover, which blocked the team bus. 

That’s right, a whole Land Rover, which weighs around 2400 kg. 

Most people spend their time in Paris visiting the Eiffel Tower or The Louvre, but not The All Blacks. They were busy coming up with a way to ease traffic congestion and a new training drill at the same time. 

The starting sides for the semifinal were revealed this morning, with the All Blacks making two changes. Left winger Mark Tele’a is back, and in New Zealand’s second change, lock Sam Whitelock will start ahead of Brodie Retallick.

Whitelock has a chance to become the first player in tournament history to appear in three finals; he was a World Cup winner in 2011 and 2015.

Whatever the outcome of the semi-final is, it doesn’t matter. The All Blacks already deserve a trophy for their strength and ingenuity on the streets of Paris.

Families To Get More Parental Leave But No Super On Top
NEXT STORY

Families To Get More Parental Leave But No Super On Top

Advertisement

Related Articles

Families To Get More Parental Leave But No Super On Top

Families To Get More Parental Leave But No Super On Top

For thousands of Aussie families, it will be a financial lifeline. Six months of government-funded Paid Parental Leave, to be brought in over the next three years, but, they won't be paid super on top.
UK Department Store Selling Sandwiches for $54

UK Department Store Selling Sandwiches for $54

A luxury department store in the UK is selling high-end £28 sangas, sending sandwich lovers worldwide into a frenzy.
Westfield Shoppers Furious After Spotting Christmas Decorations In October

Westfield Shoppers Furious After Spotting Christmas Decorations In October

A shopping centre in Brisbane has drawn criticism for putting up Christmas decorations months ahead of the holiday season.
Aussie Customers To Be Stung By Netflix Price Hike, Could Cost Some $72 Extra A Year

Aussie Customers To Be Stung By Netflix Price Hike, Could Cost Some $72 Extra A Year

Netflix is scrapping its cheapest ad-free option in Australia, with customers set to pay $16.99 monthly to access the streaming platform's commercial free service.
Will Smith Trolls With "Official Statement" In Response To Reports Of Jada Split

Will Smith Trolls With "Official Statement" In Response To Reports Of Jada Split

Actor Will Smith has finally responded to Jada Pinkett Smith's claim that the pair have been separated for several years with a playful video posted to Instagram.