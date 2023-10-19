All Blacks Rugby Team Lift A Land Rover After It Blocked Their Bus In Paris

A video was shared on the All Blacks X account of team members lifting and moving a Land Rover, which blocked the team bus.

That’s right, a whole Land Rover, which weighs around 2400 kg.

Most people spend their time in Paris visiting the Eiffel Tower or The Louvre, but not The All Blacks. They were busy coming up with a way to ease traffic congestion and a new training drill at the same time.

The starting sides for the semifinal were revealed this morning, with the All Blacks making two changes. Left winger Mark Tele’a is back, and in New Zealand’s second change, lock Sam Whitelock will start ahead of Brodie Retallick.

Whitelock has a chance to become the first player in tournament history to appear in three finals; he was a World Cup winner in 2011 and 2015.

Whatever the outcome of the semi-final is, it doesn’t matter. The All Blacks already deserve a trophy for their strength and ingenuity on the streets of Paris.