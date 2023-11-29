All 41 Workers Rescued From Collapsed Tunnel In India After 17 Days Trapped

The workers were met with cheers from relatives and onlookers as they finally emerged after 17 days trapped in the 4.5-kilometre tunnel.

The men became trapped on November 12 after a landslide caused a section of the 4.5-kilometre tunnel to collapse, miraculously trapping the workers without any injuries or deaths.

Nitin Gadkari, India’s minister of road transport and highways, said in a post to X that the rescue was a result of “a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies” and “one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years.”

The rescue operation was initially expected to last only a few days, but faced significant delays after a number of technological setbacks.

The drill used to bore through 47 metres of rocks and debris broke down, resulting in rescue workers having to work by hand to drill through the final metres.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement on X that the operation was an “amazing example of humanity and teamwork.”

“I want to tell the men who were trapped in the tunnel that your bravery and patience are inspiring everyone,” Modi said.

“I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have granted a new life to our labourer brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork,” he added.