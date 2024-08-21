Alicia Silverstone assures fans she is 'alive and well' after appearing to eat poisonous fruit

Silverstone, 47, sparked concerns after she filmed herself eating a fruit she plucked off a plant while walking down the street in London on Tuesday.

"I've discovered something, and I can't figure out what it is, and I need your help," the Clueless star said. "I just bit into it because it was on the street."

"I don't think you're supposed to eat this, but it's almost like a pepper. Does anyone know what this is?" Silverstone added.

The clip captioned "What the heck is this!? I'm in England and can't figure it out" quickly went viral on social media, with commenters concerned that the small, seedy fruit was a Jerusalem cherry.

According to the Queensland Poisons Information Centre, the Jerusalem cherry, also known as Solanum pseudocapsicum, can cause fever, sweating, vomiting, stomach pain, headache and even death.

Silverstone alleviated fans' fears with another social media post on Wednesday, writing that she was 'Alive and well! Don't worry… I didn't swallow'.