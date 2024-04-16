Alice Springs Youth Curfew Lifted After Nearly Three Weeks

The orders were imposed when the Northern Territory government declared an emergency following escalating violence in the Red Centre town.

Despite warnings from legal experts that the curfew was possibly illegal, Chief Minister Eva Lawler extended it for six days until 6am Tuesday.

Up to an additional 35 police officers will remain in the town, including 10 from South Australia, and government social workers will continue to support families.

"(There will be) six staff every night on the streets in Alice Springs, but it is in those partnerships with the NGOs," Lawler said.

"There's a really strong focus on getting every kid in Alice Springs back to school, getting families back out to community so they can get their kids to school as well."

Under the curfew, children aged under 18 were prohibited from entering central Alice Springs between 6pm and 6am.

NT Chamber of Commerce chief operating officer Nicole Walsh said the curfew had been good for businesses but people were still wary.

"It has certainly been a stop gap ... we do get some feedback it has pushed crime into other places," she said.

"We know we need a lot of medium to long-term solutions but some things the community is clear on, they want a continuation of community policing, to understand the impact of the curfew and Police Auxiliary License Inspector's to stay on the bottle shops."

