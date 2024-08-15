The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Reportedly Files Online Harassment Claim Against J.K. Rowling & Elon Musk

Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Reportedly Files Online Harassment Claim Against J.K. Rowling & Elon Musk

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into an online harassment complaint made by Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif after a torrent of criticism and claims about her sex during the Summer Games.

The athlete's lawyer, Nabil Boudi, filed a legal complaint with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor's office that combats online hate speech last Friday.

Boudi said the boxer was targeted by a "misogynist, racist and sexist campaign" as she won gold in the women's welterweight division, becoming a hero in her native Algeria and bringing global attention to women's boxing.

The prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that they had received the complaint and their Office for the Fight against Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crime have opened an investigation on charges of "cyber harassment based on gender, public insults based on gender, public incitement to discrimination and public insults on the basis of origin".

Khelif was thrust into a worldwide clash over gender identity and regulation in sports after her first fight in Paris, when Italian opponent Angela Carini pulled out just seconds into the match, citing pain from opening punches.

Claims that Khelif was transgender or a man erupted online. The International Olympic Committee defended her and denounced those they said were peddling misinformation. Khelif said that the spread of misconceptions about her "harms human dignity".

Khelif's legal complaint was filed against 'X,' instead of a specific perpetrator, a common formulation under French law that leaves it up to investigators to determine which person or organisation may have been at fault.

While the Paris prosecutor's office did not name specific suspects, numerous media outlets have reported J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk have been named.

With AAP.

Spanish Officials Investigating Katy Perry Over New Music Video
NEXT STORY

Spanish Officials Investigating Katy Perry Over New Music Video

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Spanish Officials Investigating Katy Perry Over New Music Video

    Spanish Officials Investigating Katy Perry Over New Music Video

    Spanish authorities say the production company responsible for recording Katy Perry's latest music video in Ibiza had not requested authorisation.
    Petition To Ban Children Under 16 From Social Media Tabled To NSW Parliament

    Petition To Ban Children Under 16 From Social Media Tabled To NSW Parliament

    A petition signed by 110,000 people to ban children younger than 16 from social media has been tabled to NSW parliament.
    Disney Seeks To Dismiss Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Widower’s Disney+ Account

    Disney Seeks To Dismiss Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Widower’s Disney+ Account

    Disney World is seeking to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit brought by a man over the death of his wife due to the terms and conditions he agreed to when signing up for Disney+.
    World Health Organisation Declares Mpox A ‘Global Health Emergency’

    World Health Organisation Declares Mpox A ‘Global Health Emergency’

    The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread.
    More Than 40,000 People Sign Petition Calling For Raygun To Apologise For Olympic Breakdance

    More Than 40,000 People Sign Petition Calling For Raygun To Apologise For Olympic Breakdance

    A petition has been signed by thousands to “hold” Raygun “accountable” for her Olympic breakdancing performance that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.