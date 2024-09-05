Alexa Leary Breaks World Record At The Paralympic Games

After setting a 59.60 world record in the morning session heat at La Defense Arena in Paris, Leary went one better to claim gold in the 100m freestyle (S9) with a time of 59.53.

The gold was Leary's first individual Paralympic medal and came after she had single-handedly carried Australia's 100m relay team to an emphatic first-place finish two days earlier.

The achievement marked another incredible milestone in the increasingly rich chapter of what the 23-year-old terms her "second life".

Leary fell off her bike in a near-fatal accident in 2021, leaving her with brain damage and several long-term injuries.

More than once, doctors informed her parents, Russ and Belinda, that they should prepare to say goodbye to their daughter.

Searching for answers and hope, Leary's parents turned to a clairvoyant who predicted that the swimmer would rise to become a Paralympic gold medallist.

"It is actually so amazing the fact that when I was in ICU, my dad got a fortune teller," Leary explained.

"The fortune teller read that I wanted to go to the Paralympics, and now I'm here, I'm like 'wow, I did it'."

Leary was beside herself with excitement as she revelled in clinching gold in a world record time.

And that feeling was only heightened when Network Nine showed her a congratulatory video from Australian music producer Fisher.