The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

‘Alexa? Creep me out.’

‘Alexa? Creep me out.’

Great News: Alexa Can Mimic Dead People/Anyone And Get Them To Tell You A Story

In tech news, well-known good-guys, Amazon have found a new thing that absolutely won’t be abused: Alexa only needs one minute of audio to replicate a voice.

Great!

In a move that 100% won’t end badly, Amazon was using all the marketing speak they could to gently debut Alexa's deep-faking voices.

“Alexa,” a child actor in a video played at a conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday said, “can Grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?”

And guess what, that fake grandmother to that fake grandchild did. Oh, and they also insinuated that the grandmother was dead. That’s why she was unavailable to do the reading work.

Amazon Senior Vice President and Head Scientist for Alexa, Rhit Prasad said that the aim was to “make the memories last” after “so many of us have lost someone we love.”

Yeah. Totally. Wait what?

Maybe we should talk to some grief experts about this? Is this comforting or transforming and reducing your memory of someone who was once alive, vibrant, and had their own thoughts into someone who follows commands. YEESH.

Even better, you can use it on someone alive. All you need is one minute of their speech. Which is fantastic because all I’ve ever wanted is for Piers Morgan to read stories to my children while I’m busy using his voice to scam people out of money. Thanks, Alexa!

The announcement was made at Amazon’s re: MARS conference which is being used to show their stretch into machine learning, automation, robots, and space. More announcements are expected to come.

Either way, the cool thing is we don’t have any established ethical guides or laws for any of this stuff yet, so we’re all gonna be guinea pigs for at least a generation.

I optimistically think I’ll make it through whatever this causes, but if I don’t, have Alexa get my voice to describe to you my grisly death.

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.