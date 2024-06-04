Alex de Minaur Into French Open Quarter Finals After Huge Win Over Daniil Medvedev

Coming from a set down, de Minaur took the match to four sets to win 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-3.

"It's pretty extraordinary. I always thought that for me to play well on the clay I needed hot, lively conditions," de Minaur, who'd never before been past the second round at Roland Garros, said.

"But this whole tournament has proven otherwise, right? It's been a complete shock to the system, to everything I ever believed in."

The moment he became the first Aussie man to make the last-eight at the French Open since his idol, mentor and Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt in 2004, de Minaur roared towards his player's box: "I love the clay. I love it here. I can't get enough".

Next up, he'll face Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, with the even more encouraging news for de Minaur that the German Olympic champ didn't seal his four-hour 11-minute, 4-6 6-1 5-7 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 win over Holger Rune until 1.40am on Tuesday morning.

De Minaur delighted the crowd by telling them in French of his amazement that in the tactical, high-speed game of tennis chess with fifth seed Medvedev, he was able to deliver a checkmate in four sets.

