Alec Baldwin's Rust Armourer Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter Over Shooting

Ten days of testimony had focused on whether the relatively inexperienced armourer endangered fellow crew and cast members in her handling and supervision of firearms on the low-budget production set in New Mexico.

Just after lunch on October 21, 2021, Gutierrez mistakenly loaded a live round into a reproduction Colt .45 revolver that actor Alec Baldwin was using inside a movie-set church outside Santa Fe.

Baldwin cocked the gun, pointed it toward the camera and it fired one live bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin denies having pulled the trigger. His own manslaughter trial is set for July 10.

"This case is about constant, never-ending safety failures that resulted in the death of a human being and nearly killed another," said New Mexico state special prosecutor Kari Morrissey in her closing statements on Wednesday.

Gutierrez's lawyer Jason Bowles said the movie's production company tried to cut costs by employing Gutierrez as both a part-time armourer and a props assistant in the gun-heavy Western.