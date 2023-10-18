Alec Baldwin To Be Recharged For ‘Rust’ Shooting

Sources told NBC News that prosecutors believe they have found new evidence that connects the actor to recklessness around safety standards on the set of the film, 'Rust'.

"We believe that based on our lengthy and detailed investigation that, it is appropriate for a grand jury in New Mexico to make a decision on whether the case should proceed," prosecutor Kari Morrisey said in an interview on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Baldwin's lawyers said: "It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court."

If convicted, the charge can result in up to 18 months in prison.

The charge comes from an incident that took place in October 2021, when Baldwin's prop gun fired a live round of ammunition during a rehearsal, resulting in the death of Hutchins, the film's cinematographer, and injuring director Joel Souza.

"The forensic testing of the gun concluded with certainty that the trigger of the gun had to have been pulled for the gun to go off," Morrissey said.

Baldwin has remained adamant that he did not pull the trigger of the gun, an assertion prosecutors believe is contradicted by the new evidence.

Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins settled a lawsuit with Baldwin and the film's producers in June, also joining 'Rust' as an executive producer when it resumed production this year.