Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Family Of Crew Member Who Died On Rust Set

The fatal incident occurred during the production of the movie, Rust, resulting in Halyna Hutchins being shot by Baldwin when he used a prop revolver during a rehearsal and fired a live round.

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame," said the late cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer.

"All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident." Hutchins said.

The 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live actor denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed on the set.

"We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation," Baldwin's lawyer Luke Nikas said in a statement.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said the settlement has no impact on her decision whether to file criminal charges in the case or not.

Investigators have focused on determining who handled the pistol Baldwin fired.

Baldwin and others could still face criminal charges over the death of the 42-year-old cinematographer in October last year at a ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico; a local prosecutor said after the settlement was announced.

"While civil suits are settled privately and often involve financial awards, criminal cases deal only in facts," her office said in a statement.

"If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law then charges will be brought. No one is above the law."

The Hutchins family's lawsuit, filed in February, stating Mr Baldwin bore significant liability for the death of Hutchins, as he should have checked the gun did not contain live rounds, should not have pointed it at a person and should not have pulled the trigger.

Baldwin has said he was told the gun was "cold," an industry term meaning it was safe to use, and he did not pull the trigger.

An FBI forensic test of the single-action revolver found it "functioned normally" and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

In August, New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator ruled the shooting an accident as the gun did not appear to have been deliberately loaded with a live round.

The state's worker safety agency fined the film's production company the maximum amount possible, $US137,000 ($A212,620), for what it described as "willful" safety lapses leading to Hutchins' death.