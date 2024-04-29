The Project

Aldi Shoppers Climb Over Each Other To Get To Special Buys

Aldi shoppers have been seen clamouring over each other to get their hands on the supermarket chain’s limited edition kitchenwares.

Customers were seen loading up their trolleys with pots and pans, with huge crowds forming around the Special Buys display.  

Footage of the chaos was uploaded to TikTok by the account postivemindset56, and already has over 1.2 million views at the time of writing. 

Some commenters were quick to condemn the “crazy” behaviour, wondering why shoppers would need so many pots and pans, one questioning “what are they going to do with all these?”

Another said there were similar scenes at the Mount Druitt location, saying “I Just Wanted The Airfryer & i’m fighting to get thru with my trolley.”

Others were on board with the motivated shoppers, one commenter saying “they’re cheap and really good pots” and another proudly sharing they managed to secure themselves 13. 

Some pointed out that not every Aldi store had been stripped bare of the homewares, with commenters sharing Gregory hills and Townsville still had plenty in stock. 

@postivemindset56 Aldi pots #aldi #pots #crazywomen #specialbuys #27april2024 ♬ original sound - postivemindset
Advertisement

Related Articles

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has given fans a sneak peek at the making of Moana 2, sharing behind the scenes footage to social media.
