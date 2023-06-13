Aldi Now Packs Minced Meat Into Plastic Bags In A Bid To Reduce Plastic Waste

The Jindurra Sation Two-Star Beef Mince used to be packaged in a plastic tray with a sleeve. It has now been changed to soft plastic packaging, reducing the plastic used by 70%.

“As part of our commitment to reducing plastic packaging by 25 per cent by the end of 2025, we are actively working with our supplier partners to explore innovative solutions that minimise our plastic footprint,” an Aldi spokesperson said.

“In December 2022, we introduced the updated Jindurra Station 2 Star Beef Mince packaging on a 12-week trial basis in selected stores across New South Wales and Queensland.

“This updated packaging uses 70% less plastic, meaning less waste ends up in landfill.

“Following the success of this trial, we have decided to keep the updated packaging and expand it to include other products within the range.”

One Gold Coast customer noticed the change and said that it was a “game changer”.

They told 7News.com.au, “I couldn’t believe it when I saw it; I was so shocked. I’ve never seen mince packaged in plastic bags; I was so surprised by it; I’ve never seen anything like this in any supermarket in Australia.

“It’s a game changer and makes perfect sense. I used the whole pack that night for dinner, and was a lot less packaging to throw away.

“And if I don’t use the whole pack in future, it’s easy enough to place in a reusable container. It’s a great idea.”