Aldi Is Looking For An Official Beer Taster

Beer lovers and can connoisseurs, your dream role could be an application away as Aldi is looking for their 2023 Official Beer Taster in the UK.

Aldi is launching their search for their next Official Beer taster.

The lucky winner will be reviewing a range of new beers, which will inform Aldi bosses on which beverages to release for its next range.

"The successful applicant will receive four pale ales, three IPAs, two beers, four ciders, one stout and one lager, all of which will need to be tasted and reviewed," the Aldi website read.

"The feedback will help to guide Aldi bosses ahead of key decision-making for its next range."

Last year's winner was Emma Budd, a UK NHS worker who became Aldi's first-ever Official Beer Taster.

She explained to the budget supermarket that she had such a love of beer that she had tried local brews from over 51 countries.

She said of her title, "It was a great opportunity to support Aldi and be part of something I have a passion for - a career highlight!

Being able to taste and share beers ahead of anyone else felt exciting, and I loved the variety of flavours on offer. I would encourage anyone who has a passion for beer to apply."

Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, said: "We are always looking to innovate and excite when it comes to our beer range, experimenting with flavours such as coffee, caramel and watermelon.

"Emma's opinions were instrumental in guiding us for this year's product offering, particularly with regards to the flavoured beers, so we look forward to seeing what this year's applicants bring.

To be able to apply, you must be a resident over the age of 18 and reside in the UK. Applications close on 21 August.

