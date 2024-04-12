Aldi Has Been Crowned Australia's Supermarket Of The Year

Roy Morgan annually tracks customer satisfaction, trust and distrust, engagement and loyalty through its annual face-to-face survey, where more than 60,000 Aussies are interviewed.

Roy Morgan’s research found Aldi’s average customer satisfaction score was 95.7 percent, beating other companies like Coles and Woolworths.

Aldi Australia group director, Simon Padovani-Ginies, said the award was a reflection of their “ongoing commitment” to their customers.

“Award wins such as these are achieved through the efforts of our great team and supply partners,” he said.

“At a time when shoppers are continuously seeking better value, we have never been more aware of the need to continue to deliver on our promise to offer Aussies the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices.”

Roy Morgan’s research-backed this claim, revealing that Aldi delivered $3.4bn in savings to Australians in 2023.

Mr Padovani-Ginies said that the company was proud to deliver “real money back into the pockets of Australians” during the cost-of-living crisis.