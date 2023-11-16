Alcoholic Hard Solo To Be Renamed To ‘Hard Rated’ After Formal Complaints

Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) had said the alcopop beverage had initially been approved by the Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code Scheme (ABAC).

The ABAC has since backflipped on this decision after a series of complaints.

Their decision ruled that the name had breached the code as it had “strong or evident appeal to minors.”

ABAC panel chair, Professor Michael Lavarch, said in a statement, “CUB was careful to devise a packaging design that identified Hard Solo as an alcoholic beverage and not a soft drink.

“However, the panel believed a reasonable person would probably understand that as a household soft drink brand found in an estimated 1.7 million homes, stocked in supermarkets and convenience stores and marketed freely without the restrictions placed on alcohol products, Solo was an entirely familiar and relatable brand to minors.

“Using the Solo name and other branding features on Hard Solo would elevate the appeal of Hard Solo and create an illusion for minors of a smooth transition from the non-alcoholic to alcoholic variant of Solo.”

“As we comply with the ABAC decision and the Hard Solo brand exits the market, we’d like to assure the many Australian adults who have loved Hard Solo that the taste won’t change when the name changes to Hard Rated,” a spokesperson for CUB said.

“Consistent with ABAC rules, CUB will ensure the last Hard Solo can packaging will exit our supply network by no later than 9 February 2024.

“Additionally, Hard Solo tap decals in pubs and clubs will also have transitioned to Hard Rated by that date.”

However, many think the rebranding to be “nonsense”, with one X user comparing it to rum and coke beverages.

“The nanny state strikes again,” another X user wrote, while another added that it is not as if the drinks are “not sold in supermarkets or corner stores to kids.”