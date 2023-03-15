Albury Has Been Named The 2023 Aussie Town Of The Year & What A Slice of Heaven It Is

The crown returns to New South Wales this year, with Albury claiming the win for 2023 after Wotif reviewed its data on accommodation affordability, quality and traveller satisfaction.

Situated on the foot of the Aussie Alps and the banks of Murray River, the regional town has proven to be the top pick for nature lovers, adventure fans and foodies. It also has direct flights from most capital cities and is a lovely scenic drive from Sydneysiders and Melburnians.

Trends show that Aussie travellers are carving out their own long weekends on the calendar, opting for shorter, more frequent domestic trips, making Albury the perfect place to visit.

The awards come as 46% of Aussies plan to travel in April to take advantage of the public and school holidays.

Shorter getaways are trending this year, with three-day domestic stays proving to be the sweet spot, with 49% of Aussies planning to take a short trip this year. Demand for shorter domestic holidays grew by more than 30% in 2022, compared to 2021 on Wotif.

With the cost of living pressure increasing on Aussie homes, 44% have made the decision to take a shorter holiday this year due to financial reasons. Another 44% of Aussie just prefer a quick getaway to explore the beautiful country.

“By all accounts, Aussies remain committed to travelling locally in 2023,” says Wotif Managing Director, Daniel Finch. “While cost considerations are top of mind for everyone this year, it’s clear travellers are not deterred and instead are prioritising accessible, experience-rich getaways. We know 29% of Aussies are open to travelling to new destinations this year to keep costs down, and we hope by spotlighting these deserving destinations, all of which are extremely accessible, the awards inspire Aussies to explore and connect with regional destinations beyond the typical tried and tested.”

2023 Wotif Aussie Town of the Year Award winners:

Albury, NSW Bundaberg, QLD New Norfolk, Tas Port Lincoln, SA Ballarat, VIC Merimbula, NSW Toowoomba, QLD Dunsborough, WA Orange, NSW Echuca, VIC

Image: Supplied