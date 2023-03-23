Albanese Reveals Indigenous Voice Referendum Question

Australians will be asked at a referendum whether they support an Indigenous voice to parliament and executive government.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined the details of the historic vote following months of talks and consultation by the referendum working group.

Voters will be asked: "A proposed law: to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"

The question is virtually identical to the draft outlined by the prime minister last July at the Garma Festival in Arnhem Land.

The constitutional change will involve adding three sentences: "There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

"The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to parliament and the executive government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

"The parliament shall, subject to this constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures."

The proposed introductory words of the constitution will be: "In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia".

"This is a simple question - a matter from the heart," Mr Albanese said.

The details followed the coalition and Labor striking a deal to pass a bill on Wednesday night to set up the rules around information and the conduct of the referendum.

While the Nationals oppose the voice, the Liberal partyroom has yet to settle a position or declare members will have a conscience vote.

Mr Albanese said constitutional reform should be above party politics.

As part of the agreement struck between the government and opposition on how the referendum will be run, neither campaign will be publicly funded.

Taxpayers will only pick up the bill for a neutral education campaign to inform voters about the voice and the referendum but donations made to both campaigns will be tax deductible.

The mobile polling period for remote communities has been extended to 19 days and a greater number of identification methods will be accepted to enrol or update enrolment.

The referendum is due to be held between October and December.

AAP with The Project.