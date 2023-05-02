Alan Joyce To Leave Qantas, To Be Replaced By Financial Chief Vanessa Hudson

The airline announced on Tuesday that Mr Joyce would retire in November and his role of chief executive and managing director would go to chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson.

She will become Qantas's first female chief executive in the airline's more than 100-year history.

Qantas chairman Richard Goyder said the appointment came after a rigorous selection process and allowed for a smooth transition following Mr Joyce's long tenure.

He paid tribute to the outgoing chief executive's leadership, saying he had left the airline well-positioned and in a strong financial position.

"Much of the credit for the bright future in front of Qantas goes to Alan," Mr Goyder said in a statement.

Mr Joyce said he had extended his time as Qantas chief executive at the board's request to see through the airline's COVID-19 recovery plan.

"Now that we're on the other side of that crisis it's a logical time for me to step down," he said.

Ms Hudson has served as the airline's chief financial officer since 2019 and has filled a series of Qantas executive roles during her almost-30-year career at the carrier.

She said it was an honour to be asked to lead the airline and was focused on delivering for customers, employees and shareholders.

Mr Joyce, who was born in Ireland, took the helm at Qantas in November 2008 after previously heading its budget subsidiary, Jetstar.

He has been credited with helping to turn around the airline's fortunes, including the delivery of soaring profits after it emerged from the aviation doldrums of the COVID pandemic.

But his tenure attracted controversy for his battles with unions, including over the 2020 decision to outsource the jobs of about 1600 ground crew.

The Federal Court found the pandemic-era move was illegal, a decision the airline has appealed to the High Court.