A representative for Pacino confirmed to The Daily Mail, “I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son named Roman Pacino.”

The news only broke that Pacino and Alfallah were expecting in late May.

Pacino has three other children, Julie Marie, 33, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also has 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo. Baby Roman is Alfallah’s first.