AirTags Used To Catch Alleged Pot Plant Thief

Pot plants are a great way to brighten up your outdoor area. A couple of lovely flowers by the window or a nice big fern on the porch— with greenery, you can never go wrong.

But you always assume that no one will steal your plants. It would be weird to lock your plants up at night for fear that green-thumbed criminals will run away with your Azaleas.

Well, one poor Adelaide resident was experiencing some plant burglary and came up with an innovative solution to track down their missing monstera.

Reddit user u/vunph had a potted monstera from their front porch in Adelaide stolen two months ago, with the alleged thief returning two more times and nabbing potted philodendrons.

As they explained in a Reddit post in the r/Adelaide subreddit, "I decided to go all in. I bought a pack of Apple Airtags and planted them on the best-looking plants I have left… It was quiet for a month and a half and then she turned up again at 11pm two days ago."

They had already reported the theft to the police, but sadly there wasn't enough evidence for the authorities to follow it up.

However, now that AirTags has provided a location, the police are able to go to the address and take back the plants.

The user said they intend to press charges over the alleged theft, and commenters were thrilled to hear the plants had been returned to their rightful home.

"You did all the groundwork yourself to catch em. Good on ya. Lots of people would let it slide if police didn't follow up," said one supporter.

"Fantastic news and well done for your perseverance in this, bloody assholes like them need making examples of," said another.

So, if you want to protect your flowers and ferns, maybe grab some AirTags.