The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Airports Warn Of Ongoing Delays Due To Trifecta Of Issues

Airports Warn Of Ongoing Delays Due To Trifecta Of Issues

Travellers are being warned airport delays will continue across the country.

A trifecta of staff shortages, wet weather and school holidays has seen domestic routes across the country cancelled.

Sydney Airport warned more than two million passengers were expected to pass through over the school holidays - 1.5 million of those through the domestic terminal.

This is an increase from the 1.39 million that travelled through the domestic airport over the Easter holidays, which also saw huge delays and cancelled flights.

The airport is warning domestic customers should arrive at least two hours early for their domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

Melbourne Airport warned customers on Tuesday morning that fog was causing delayed flights.

“Fog is causing delays to some flights at @Melair this morning. Please check with your airline,” it said on Twitter.

Frustrated travellers have taken to social media to complain about the queue times and hoards of people packed into the terminal.

“Staff shortages and school holidays are not a good combo for work travel… Chaos again at Sydney Airport,” a traveller said on Twitter.

“Absolutely mental at Sydney airport, the queue for Qantas flights is going outside the terminal,” said another.

US Man Wins Eating Comp Chowing Down On 63 Hotdogs And Takes Down A Protestor In Most American Scenario We’ve Ever Seen
NEXT STORY

US Man Wins Eating Comp Chowing Down On 63 Hotdogs And Takes Down A Protestor In Most American Scenario We’ve Ever Seen

Advertisement

Related Articles

US Man Wins Eating Comp Chowing Down On 63 Hotdogs And Takes Down A Protestor In Most American Scenario We’ve Ever Seen

US Man Wins Eating Comp Chowing Down On 63 Hotdogs And Takes Down A Protestor In Most American Scenario We’ve Ever Seen

Joey Chestnut, a 37-year old food eating competitor won a 15th victory at a fourth of July eating comp, whilst also battling a protestor in the most bizarrely American scenario we’ve seen in a while.
Some Cinemas Are Banning Teens In Suits From The Minions Movie, Because Of The “#GentleMinions” Trend

Some Cinemas Are Banning Teens In Suits From The Minions Movie, Because Of The “#GentleMinions” Trend

Teens are known for causing a bit of mischief from time to time, but rocking up to a movie in a full suit seems pretty harmless? However, some cinemas claim otherwise.
Flood Affected Parts Of NSW Evacuated As Natural Disaster Declared

Flood Affected Parts Of NSW Evacuated As Natural Disaster Declared

Flooding continues to ravage parts of NSW, with evacuation orders in place and a natural disaster declared in the Hawkesbury, northwest and southwest regions of Sydney.
Ukraine Looking To 'Break' Moscow's Will As Russia Declares Victory In Luhansk

Ukraine Looking To 'Break' Moscow's Will As Russia Declares Victory In Luhansk

Ukraine's armed forces are undeterred in their efforts to "break" Moscow's will to pursue a nearly five-month war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says
Six Killed, Dozens Injured In Chicago 4th July Mass Shooting

Six Killed, Dozens Injured In Chicago 4th July Mass Shooting

Six people have been killed and at least two dozen injured after a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park.