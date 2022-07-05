Airports Warn Of Ongoing Delays Due To Trifecta Of Issues

A trifecta of staff shortages, wet weather and school holidays has seen domestic routes across the country cancelled.

Sydney Airport warned more than two million passengers were expected to pass through over the school holidays - 1.5 million of those through the domestic terminal.

This is an increase from the 1.39 million that travelled through the domestic airport over the Easter holidays, which also saw huge delays and cancelled flights.

The airport is warning domestic customers should arrive at least two hours early for their domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

Melbourne Airport warned customers on Tuesday morning that fog was causing delayed flights.

“Fog is causing delays to some flights at @Melair this morning. Please check with your airline,” it said on Twitter.

Frustrated travellers have taken to social media to complain about the queue times and hoards of people packed into the terminal.

“Staff shortages and school holidays are not a good combo for work travel… Chaos again at Sydney Airport,” a traveller said on Twitter.

“Absolutely mental at Sydney airport, the queue for Qantas flights is going outside the terminal,” said another.