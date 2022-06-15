The Project

Airport Terminal Mask Mandate Could Be Lifted As Early As Friday

The national mask mandate for inside Airport terminals at midnight on Friday, however, it will be up to the individual states and territories to make the final decisions in their jurisdictions.

Travellers will still be required to wear masks during flights.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee is scrapping its recommendation to mandate masks at airport terminals, the Albanese government announced on Tuesday.

"The government notes the AHPPC has strongly recommended Australians continue to wear masks as a key measure to help minimise the spread of COVID-19 and influenza," the statement reads.

"Masks help us protect the most vulnerable in our community who are unable to get vaccinated and people who have a higher risk of developing severe illness."

The committee added it would review the mask mandate on flights and provide updates on what the advice will be in the future.

