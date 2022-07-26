The Project

Airport Chaos Could Become Worse With Baggage Handlers Threatening Industrial Action

The continuing chaos at airports around the country could become worse with baggage handlers threatening industrial action.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) is in negotiations with Dnata, the country’s largest baggage handling company, over a new workplace agreement.

The union has said it will apply to the Fair Work Commission to hold a vote on strike action, affecting up to 20 airlines, including Qantas, Etihad, Singapore Airlines and Air Canada, as negotiations continue.

Dnata, which is owned by the Dubai-based airline Emirates, said it is committed to “ensuring its employees were appropriately compensated and meeting customer requirements”.

“We stay committed to working with our trade union partners and continue our conversations with the Transport Workers' Union (TWU) and employees in good faith while working to minimise the impact of a potential industrial action on our customers' operations,” the statement said.

"We have and will continue to prioritise Australian jobs and our local workforce."

The potential strike will affect travellers on the East Coast, with airports in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne affected.

