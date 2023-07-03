The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Airlines Mocks Passenger After They Complained About Leg Room

Airlines Mocks Passenger After They Complained About Leg Room

Budget airline Ryanair has mocked a fellow passenger on Twitter after they complained the plane didn't have enough legroom.

Traveller Noah Ellis found himself in the uncomfortable position of being squished onto a Ryanair flight, leaving him with little legroom.

Deciding to have a bit of fun, the 20-year-old 198cm student shared a photo on Twitter showing him cramped in his seat.

"Please can there be bigger seats without paying 20 quid (AUD$38) @Ryanair" he tweeted.

To Ellis' shock and amusement, the budget airline replied to his complaint by mocking his situation.

The Ryanair social media team photoshopped Ellis' head onto a picture of a child in a booster seat.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Ellis said he wasn't expecting the airline to respond.

"I could barely move my legs. It wasn't a proper complaint; it was just a bit of a joke. And to see if we could get them to say something," he explained.

"I know the reputation they've got on Twitter and have seen their responses to stuff about window seats and stuff like that before.

"But I wasn't expecting them to reply, if I'm honest. We were sat having dinner when I got a notification saying they'd quote-tweeted me.

"And I thought it was really funny. We've been laughing about it since. My mates are loving it; I've definitely had no sympathy from them."

Ryanair has developed a reputation for its cheeky replies to customers, mainly regarding window seats and legroom.

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important
NEXT STORY

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

Advertisement

Related Articles

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

First Nations community leaders were honoured at the National NAIDOC Week Awards on the weekend, with some using the platform to advocate for the Voice to Parliament.
Australians Warned Not To Travel To France As Riots Continue

Australians Warned Not To Travel To France As Riots Continue

Australians have been warned not to travel to France as chaos reigns on the streets of Paris. The city has endured violent riots since the police killing of a 17-year-old boy last week.
Kim Kardashian Slammed For Shutting Down Licensing Office

Kim Kardashian Slammed For Shutting Down Licensing Office

Kim Kardashian shut down a licensing office and brought her hair and makeup team to ensure she got the perfect driver's license photo.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

Doctor Explains Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

A doctor has warned against peeing in the shower, explaining the habit could train your body to want to pee every time you hear running water.
New Report Warns Almost Half Of Admin And Office Jobs Could Be Lost Thanks To AI

New Report Warns Almost Half Of Admin And Office Jobs Could Be Lost Thanks To AI

From writing emails, organising schedules and crafting itineraries, artificial intelligence is being embraced across companies and individuals now more than ever.