Airlines Mocks Passenger After They Complained About Leg Room

Traveller Noah Ellis found himself in the uncomfortable position of being squished onto a Ryanair flight, leaving him with little legroom.

Deciding to have a bit of fun, the 20-year-old 198cm student shared a photo on Twitter showing him cramped in his seat.

"Please can there be bigger seats without paying 20 quid (AUD$38) @Ryanair" he tweeted.

To Ellis' shock and amusement, the budget airline replied to his complaint by mocking his situation.

The Ryanair social media team photoshopped Ellis' head onto a picture of a child in a booster seat.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Ellis said he wasn't expecting the airline to respond.

"I could barely move my legs. It wasn't a proper complaint; it was just a bit of a joke. And to see if we could get them to say something," he explained.

"I know the reputation they've got on Twitter and have seen their responses to stuff about window seats and stuff like that before.

"But I wasn't expecting them to reply, if I'm honest. We were sat having dinner when I got a notification saying they'd quote-tweeted me.

"And I thought it was really funny. We've been laughing about it since. My mates are loving it; I've definitely had no sympathy from them."

Ryanair has developed a reputation for its cheeky replies to customers, mainly regarding window seats and legroom.