Airline Will Honour All $2 Tickets Purchased During Booking System Glitch

China Southern Airlines plans to honour all tickets bought during a system glitch on Wednesday evening that listed flights to Chengdu for as low as 10 yuan, which is about $2 AUD.

The extremely low prices were available on the airlines app, as well as third-party sites, with screenshots of the discounted fares spreading across social media site Weibo.

The airline intends to honour all tickets purchased during the glitch, saying in a statement: "All flight tickets that have been paid and issued during the system glitch will be valid and travellers can use them normally."

Airlines have had similar glitches in the past, though not all have honoured purchases.

In 2018, Air New Zealand sold tickets from the United States to New Zealand for US$100, only to cancel the purchased tickets for being sold at too low a price. 

Similar incidents have occurred with British Airways, Singapore Airways and American Airways.

