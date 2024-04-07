Airline Unveils Annual ‘All-You-Can-Fly Pass’ For Under $1000

Frontier Airlines is offering three different passes that allow passengers to choose the period in which they want unlimited travel.

The ‘GOWILD! Summer Pass’ allows for unlimited travel between May 1 and September 30. At the time of writing, Frontier is offering this pass for US$399 (AU$606), which will automatically renew at US$499 (AU$758).

The Annual Pass will set travellers back US$599 (AU$910), while the monthly pass is US$149 (AU$226).

The American airline currently flies to 94 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Passholders are still able to redeem air miles, with $1 earned for every 10 miles flown.

Vice President of pricing and revenue management James Fenner announced the deal saying that pass holders can unlock “endless travel possibilities at an unbeatable value.”

"Thousands of GoWild! Pass holders are enjoying spontaneous, affordable travel to destinations across the continental US, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America. The GoWild! Summer Pass is a great fit - and a great gift - for anyone with flexibility in their travel plans, including students and new graduates, teachers, families, retirees, and remote workers."

Flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel.