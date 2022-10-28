The Project

Airline Staff Reveal The Real Reason You Can’t Move Seats During A Flight

Flight attendants and pilots have revealed why you’re not allowed to move seats on a plane, with one “dangerous” reason.

The back rows of planes are often empty, with many passengers on half-full flights unsuccessfully requesting to move for more space  

 

But, why is that? 

 

Well, cabin crew and pilots have revealed the real reasons why passengers’ requests to move are generally denied. 

 

In a thread posted to Reddit, cabin crew explained that the back row on smaller planes is often reserved for flight attendants when they need a break. 

 

“I just tell them they are welcome to move anywhere except the last row as that is where the crew takes a break and eats,” one anonymous staffer explained. 

 

“As soon as I tell them that they are very understanding usually.” 

 

Pilot Magnar Nordal explained on a Quora forum that changing seats could also affect the safety of the aircraft. 

 

“If the [systems are] set wrong, then the aircraft may crash at take-off,” Captain Nordal wrote. 

 

“Four passengers seated themselves forward from their assigned seats before take-off. 

 

“My first officer was flying, and he experienced problems when he rotated the aircraft: It was very heavy. 

 

“This was a very critical situation, because the runway was very short, and we would not have been able to stop.” 

