Airline Pilot Goes Viral After Congratulating Passenger Mid-Flight For Beating Breast Cancer

In a gesture that’s sure to tug at the heartstrings, Jyrl Oldham was on her way to Hawaii to celebrate beating breast cancer when she was congratulated by the pilot and everyone on the plane for her incredible feat.

“I would like to add a special welcome to a special guest on today’s flight. We have a passenger with us today who is headed to Hawaii with us after beating late-stage breast cancer,” the pilot announced to all passengers.

Upon hearing the amazing news, passengers on the flight begin to cheer.

“She fought valiantly and is now cancer free… Here in today’s environment, it just makes it special that we can share that human bond and take care of each other. Everybody’s a big family out there. Welcome aboard,” the pilot finishes as the woman can be seen tearing up.

The now-viral video, posted to Instagram, has been seen by more than 13 million people, has over one million likes and thousands in the comments sending their congratulations.

“Thanks, @southwestair, for this memory. We will remember it always!” user @valeriewinnjones captioned the video.