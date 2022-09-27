The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Airline Pilot Goes Viral After Congratulating Passenger Mid-Flight For Beating Breast Cancer

Airline Pilot Goes Viral After Congratulating Passenger Mid-Flight For Beating Breast Cancer

A pilot in the U.S. has gone viral after making a heart-warming announcement congratulating a passenger who had just beaten breast cancer.

In a gesture that’s sure to tug at the heartstrings, Jyrl Oldham was on her way to Hawaii to celebrate beating breast cancer when she was congratulated by the pilot and everyone on the plane for her incredible feat.   

   

“I would like to add a special welcome to a special guest on today’s flight. We have a passenger with us today who is headed to Hawaii with us after beating late-stage breast cancer,” the pilot announced to all passengers.   

   

Upon hearing the amazing news, passengers on the flight begin to cheer.   

   

“She fought valiantly and is now cancer free… Here in today’s environment, it just makes it special that we can share that human bond and take care of each other. Everybody’s a big family out there. Welcome aboard,” the pilot finishes as the woman can be seen tearing up.   

   

The now-viral video, posted to Instagram, has been seen by more than 13 million people, has over one million likes and thousands in the comments sending their congratulations.   

   

“Thanks, @southwestair, for this memory. We will remember it always!” user @valeriewinnjones captioned the video.   

Study Suggests Two to Three Cups of Coffee A Day Is Good For Your Heart
NEXT STORY

Study Suggests Two to Three Cups of Coffee A Day Is Good For Your Heart

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Suggests Two to Three Cups of Coffee A Day Is Good For Your Heart

Study Suggests Two to Three Cups of Coffee A Day Is Good For Your Heart

For many, our morning coffee is a matter of the heart, but a recent study suggests the benefits are not simply pleasure, but that drinking coffee can benefit heart health.
Woman Sends Edible Resume On A Cake To Nike In Hopes Of Getting Hired

Woman Sends Edible Resume On A Cake To Nike In Hopes Of Getting Hired

A LinkedIn user has gone viral after sharing her plan to send her resume printed on a cake directly to Nike during a party.
Googly Eyes on Cars Could be the Next Road-Safety Initiative

Googly Eyes on Cars Could be the Next Road-Safety Initiative

It turns out pedestrians are less likely to walk in front of self-driving cars when they have big, stupid eyes.
Vet Reveals Which Dog Breeds He'd Never Own

Vet Reveals Which Dog Breeds He'd Never Own

A veterinarian in the U.K. has revealed the dog breeds he would never own.
NSW Premier Tells Parents To Set A Better Example On ‘Cesspit’ Social Media

NSW Premier Tells Parents To Set A Better Example On ‘Cesspit’ Social Media

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has pleaded with adults to set better examples for their children on social media.