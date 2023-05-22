The Project

Airline Passengers Call For "Child-Free" Sections On Planes

A pair of parents have been slammed after they were seen letting their toddler "run wild" on an eight-hour flight, and now people are calling for airlines to create "child-free" zones.

The now-viral video was posted to the Reddit page 'Public Freakout', showing how chaotic the anonymous toddler was.

The video shows the young child jumping up and down on the plane's tray table, visibly shaking the passenger in front.

The toddler then begins to grab the headrest of the other passenger, shaking them further.

According to the person who filmed the interaction, the child misbehaved throughout the long-haul journey, prompting them to film this short clip.

Many users took to the comments of the post, slamming the parents for not monitoring the child.

"I would feel like a failed parent if my kids were doing this and I was just straight up allowing it," one user wrote.

"My only kid is a tornado, and NO F***ING WAY would I allow her to behave this way in public, let alone on a flight," another added.

Many in the comments even called for airlines to implement child-free zones to void this behaviour.

"They really need to implement child-free sections on planes," one user explained.

"I think it's a great idea. I can't stand kids," another commented.

