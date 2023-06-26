Airline Passenger Caught Using Projector On A Plane

Aussie traveller Douglas Lazickirk thought he had seen it all on a plane.

That was until a recent flight to Greece, where a fellow passenger made the most of no in-flight entertainment.

In a now-viral video, Lazickirk captured footage that showed a passenger using a pocket projector to watch a movie using the plane's overhead baggage space as a screen.

"Everything was normal. (The flight) was actually pretty full," he told TODAY.

"And then, I looked up, and there's this projector screen playing like a couple of seats in front of me."

Mel Gibson's 'The Patriot' can be seen playing, and Lazickirk explained that because the subtitles had been on, fellow passengers watched the movie too.

"Everyone was watching it — all glued to it," he explained.

"I don't know if he does this often, but he was very comfortable. He was at home in his living room."