Airline Begins Inviting Passengers To Weigh Themselves Before Departure

Between February and May 2024, the Finnish airline is asking for volunteer customers to weigh themselves at the departure gates at Helsinki airport.

The weighing is anonymous and voluntary, with the airline using the data to determine aircraft balance calculations and subsequently calculate their own measurements for carry-on baggage allowances.

Aircraft must adhere to maximum weight limits in order to safely take off, which includes the weight of fuel, baggage, cargo and passengers.

Average passenger weights are confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority, or airlines can use their own measurements, which Finnair does by collecting weight data from passengers every five years.

Satu Munnukka, Head of Ground Processes at Finnair, said customers can volunteer with the peace of mind that none of the data will be connected to their personal data.

“We use the weighing data for the average calculations required for the safe operation of flights, and the collected data is not linked in any way to the customer's personal data.”

“Only the customer service agent working at the measuring point can see the total weight,” Munnukka said.

Munnukka went on to say that customers will be weighed with their carry-on baggage, and only the total amount will be recorded.

“No information is collected that would allow participants to be identified,” Munnukka said.