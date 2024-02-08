The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Airline Begins Inviting Passengers To Weigh Themselves Before Departure

Airline Begins Inviting Passengers To Weigh Themselves Before Departure

Finnair is asking passengers to weigh themselves along with their carry-on baggage before departure to collect data for aircraft balance calculations.

Between February and May 2024, the Finnish airline is asking for volunteer customers to weigh themselves at the departure gates at Helsinki airport.

The weighing is anonymous and voluntary, with the airline using the data to determine aircraft balance calculations and subsequently calculate their own measurements for carry-on baggage allowances. 

Aircraft must adhere to maximum weight limits in order to safely take off, which includes the weight of fuel, baggage, cargo and passengers. 

Average passenger weights are confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority, or airlines can use their own measurements, which Finnair does by collecting weight data from passengers every five years. 

Satu Munnukka, Head of Ground Processes at Finnair, said customers can volunteer with the peace of mind that none of the data will be connected to their personal data. 

 “We use the weighing data for the average calculations required for the safe operation of flights, and the collected data is not linked in any way to the customer's personal data.” 

“Only the customer service agent working at the measuring point can see the total weight,” Munnukka said.  

Munnukka went on to say that customers will be weighed with their carry-on baggage, and only the total amount will be recorded. 

“No information is collected that would allow participants to be identified,” Munnukka said.

Parliament Set To Pass Right To Disconnect Laws, Meaning Workers Will Be Able To Ignore Bosses After Hours
NEXT STORY

Parliament Set To Pass Right To Disconnect Laws, Meaning Workers Will Be Able To Ignore Bosses After Hours

Advertisement

Related Articles

Parliament Set To Pass Right To Disconnect Laws, Meaning Workers Will Be Able To Ignore Bosses After Hours

Parliament Set To Pass Right To Disconnect Laws, Meaning Workers Will Be Able To Ignore Bosses After Hours

Workers will soon have the right to disconnect and not answer calls or emails outside of paid hours, with the prime minister and key Senate crossbenchers endorsing the proposal.
Taylor Swift Fans Left Fuming After Rules Announced For The Eras Tour In Australia

Taylor Swift Fans Left Fuming After Rules Announced For The Eras Tour In Australia

There’s a week until Taylor Swift arrives in Australia for her history-making Eras Tour, but Aussie fans have already been given rules for the concerts.
Israel Reject Latest Ceasefire Offer With Hamas, Saying Victory Is Near

Israel Reject Latest Ceasefire Offer With Hamas, Saying Victory Is Near

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas' latest offer for a ceasefire and return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.
Warning ‘Close The Gap’ Fails To Fulfil Promises To Indigenous Communities

Warning ‘Close The Gap’ Fails To Fulfil Promises To Indigenous Communities

A dire warning from the Productivity Commission, which says that without fundamental changes Australia's 'Close the Gap' agreement is doomed to fail.
The Surprise Feature The Apple Vision Pro Is Missing, And Some People Are Mad

The Surprise Feature The Apple Vision Pro Is Missing, And Some People Are Mad

Customers who purchased the Apple Vision Pro headset this week are angry after realising the device does NOT support 3D virtual reality porn!